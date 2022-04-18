ARMSTRONG, Zack R. and Jillian (Leininger), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
BENNER, Grant and Viktoria, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
BOULOUTE, Widmagne and Cadet Lovena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
BROOKS, Brandon and Lisandra, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.
BRUBAKER, Harvey H. and Marie N. (Sensenig), East Earl, a son, at home, April 16.
BURKHARDT, Andrea, and Angel Hernandez, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 15.
CLOSE, Matthew C. and Angela, Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
COLTON, Austin C. and Allyson, Mount Wolf, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
DAVIS, Carley, and James R. LeClair, Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
ECHTERNACHT, Brandy, and Robert Medora, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 14.
GARMAN, Evan and Nicole, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
GEISS, BRANDON D. and Meagan Elizabeth, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
GLICK, Levi and Elizabeth (King), New Holland, a son, at home, April 15.
HERSHEY, Kaehla, and Salomon Silva Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.
HITZ, Zachery W. and Holly (Smith), Cleona, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
KING, Daniel Mark and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
KING, Dillon H. and Mackenzie, Atglen, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
MILLER, Michael and Naomi (Esh), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, April 16.
MUNOZ, Alberto V. and Madeline Schaefer, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
NEWSWANGER, Jay and Kaitlyn (Aumen), Mohnton, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 14.
RIVERA, Delianis, and Sanuel A. Lopez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
RIVERA, Destiny, Queens, New York, and Anthony J. Ortiz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
SANDUSKY, Daniel and Ashley Secunda, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Elizabeth (Smucker), Honey Brook, a son, at home, April 16.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Linda (Stoltzfus), Rising Sun, Md., a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 15.
WOOD, Ronald Alan and Aleesha Joyce (Thomas), Strasburg, a daughter, at UMC Lititz, April 15.
ZOOK, Jason and Arie Anna (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, April 15.