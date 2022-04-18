Births logo

ARMSTRONG, Zack R. and Jillian (Leininger), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.

BENNER, Grant and Viktoria, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.

BOULOUTE, Widmagne and Cadet Lovena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

BROOKS, Brandon and Lisandra, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.

BRUBAKER, Harvey H. and Marie N. (Sensenig), East Earl, a son, at home, April 16.

BURKHARDT, Andrea, and Angel Hernandez, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 15.

CLOSE, Matthew C. and Angela, Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

COLTON, Austin C. and Allyson, Mount Wolf, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

DAVIS, Carley, and James R. LeClair, Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

ECHTERNACHT, Brandy, and Robert Medora, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 14.

GARMAN, Evan and Nicole, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

GEISS, BRANDON D. and Meagan Elizabeth, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

GLICK, Levi and Elizabeth (King), New Holland, a son, at home, April 15.

HERSHEY, Kaehla, and Salomon Silva Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.

HITZ, Zachery W. and Holly (Smith), Cleona, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

KING, Daniel Mark and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

KING, Dillon H. and Mackenzie, Atglen, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.

MILLER, Michael and Naomi (Esh), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, April 16.

MUNOZ, Alberto V. and Madeline Schaefer, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.

NEWSWANGER, Jay and Kaitlyn (Aumen), Mohnton, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 14.

RIVERA, Delianis, and Sanuel A. Lopez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

RIVERA, Destiny, Queens, New York, and Anthony J. Ortiz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.

SANDUSKY, Daniel and Ashley Secunda, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Elizabeth (Smucker), Honey Brook, a son, at home, April 16.

STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Linda (Stoltzfus), Rising Sun, Md., a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 15.

WOOD, Ronald Alan and Aleesha Joyce (Thomas), Strasburg, a daughter, at UMC Lititz, April 15.

ZOOK, Jason and Arie Anna (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, April 15.

Sign up for our newsletter