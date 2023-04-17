Births logo

BEILER, Jacob and Nancy (Stoltzfoos), Airville, a daughter, at home, April 13.

ESH, Isaac B. and Annie L., Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

GLICK, Abner and Becky (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, April 16.

KAUFFMAN, Elvin and Kathryn (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, April 14.

PEREZ-AYALA, Amanda M., Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 13.

SMUCKER, Steve and Kathryn (Zook), Narvon, a daughter, at home, April 14.

ZOOK, Matthew and Kathryn (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, April 14.

