Births logo

BISHOP, Jonathan and Jacquelin, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.

COLON, Kayle M., and Miguel A. Torres Gonzalez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

DENNIS, Joseph R. and Ashley (Lichty), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 13.

ESH, Eli and Anna (Lapp), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 13.

ESH, Jonathan and Martha (Fisher), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 14.

FISHER, Amos and Verna Sue (Beiler), 3726 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, April 14.

GURUNG, Burna and Suk, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

Sign up for our newsletter

HUYARD, Isaac and Esther (Esh), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 13.

LENZ, Travis J. and Sabrina B. , Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 13.

RAMOS, Jose and Olivia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

ROSA, Jasmine, and Bryant Ramos, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.

SHEETS, Chris and Christin, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.

STREIFF, Joshua and Autumn, Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 14.

ZIMMERMAN, Michael S. and Darla J. (Sensenig), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, April 14.

Tags