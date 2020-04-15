ANGIE, Tyler and Acacia (Gerhard), Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
BEILER, Jonathan and Martha (Stoltzfus), Furnace Road, Brogue, a daughter, at home, on April 13.
CRAWFORD, Jasmine, and Wyley Alphonse, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
ESH, Benuel and Emma (Fisher), Cherry Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, April 9.
GRAYBEAL, Joshua and Leah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
HERR, Christopher S. and Katelin, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
KING, Stephen and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), Kinseyville Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, April 13.
KOVER, Caleb E. and Amber C.M., Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
KRAPE, Michael and Emily (Batdorf), Cherry Street, York, a daughter, at home, April 10.
LAPP, Elmer Jr. and Mary Ann (Beiler), 644 Meetinghouse Road, Gap, a son, at home, April 11.
NOWAK, Derek L. and Courtney, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
RIVERA-VAZQUEZ, Luis A. and Jon Beatrice Vazquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
SLATER, Angela, and Luke Shilston, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 9.
WARFEL, Tate M. and Jennifer (Rice), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
STOLTZFUS, Aquilla and Barbara (Blank), River Road, Delta, a son, at home, April 7.