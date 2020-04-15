Births logo

ANGIE, Tyler and Acacia (Gerhard), Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

BEILER, Jonathan and Martha (Stoltzfus), Furnace Road, Brogue, a daughter, at home, on April 13.

CRAWFORD, Jasmine, and Wyley Alphonse, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

ESH, Benuel and Emma (Fisher), Cherry Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, April 9.

GRAYBEAL, Joshua and Leah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

HERR, Christopher S. and Katelin, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.

KING, Stephen and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), Kinseyville Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, April 13.

KOVER, Caleb E. and Amber C.M., Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.

KRAPE, Michael and Emily (Batdorf), Cherry Street, York, a daughter, at home, April 10.

LAPP, Elmer Jr. and Mary Ann (Beiler), 644 Meetinghouse Road, Gap, a son, at home, April 11.

NOWAK, Derek L. and Courtney, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

RIVERA-VAZQUEZ, Luis A. and Jon Beatrice Vazquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

SLATER, Angela, and Luke Shilston, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 9.

WARFEL, Tate M. and Jennifer (Rice), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

STOLTZFUS, Aquilla and Barbara (Blank), River Road, Delta, a son, at home, April 7.