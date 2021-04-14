ALLGYER, Jason and Martha (Lapp), Coatesville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 12.
BEAR, Summer L. and Ethan J. Peace, Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 12.
FISHER, Steven S. and Kathryn S. (Stoltzfus), 302 Redwell Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, April 12.
GONZALEZ, John P. and Rachel (Siegrist), Wernersville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 10.
HATT, Craig and Shirley (McLaughlin), Denver, a son , at UPMC Lititz, April 10.
NOLT, Michael N. and Carolyn J. (Stauffer), Leola, a son, at home, April 13.
RISSER, Elvin and Dorothy (Binkley), Lititz, a son, at home, April 13.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Rose (Glick), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 12.
ZIMMERMAN, Ronald L. and Lyn (Miller), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 12.