BRANDT, Luke and Alicia, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
CHASTAIN, Alyssa, and Johnny Rivera, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
COLMER, Ryan D. and Katie (Starr), Camp Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
DESARRO, Gregory and Christen, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
DIBABE, Fasika Feieke, and Tekekel Alemayehu Tselraye, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
ELDRETH, Laura, and Justin Ziemer, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
ESTRADA, Thalia, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 4.
FAUSNAUGHT, Zachary D. and Rachel (Bailey), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
FERRAN, Tiffany, and Travis L. Sandoe, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
GURUNG, Rubina, Lancaster, and Aron Subba, Hiawatha, Iowa, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
HARNISH, Mark and Mary (Roman), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
HORST, Andrew S. and Abby, Akron, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 5.
HORST, Tanner G. and Tonya, Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
IDIR, Youssef and Samira Hbabat, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
KAUFFMAN, Merv and Becca Ann (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at home, April 11.
LEWIS, Seth H. and Janelle (Garber), Grantville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
MENDEZ, Cynthia, and Dave D. Hunter, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
MORALES, Jasmine, and Kyree Jordan, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 10.
RHODY, Jacob M. and Katelynne, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
RISSER, Jordan M. and Laura (Miller), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
RONGIONE, Hannah, and Kaleman Cecil, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
SANTES, Veronica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
SCHNICKEL, Hope Witmer, and Samuel A. Graybill, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.