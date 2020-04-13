KING, Daniel S. Jr. and Mary G. (Zook), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 8.
KOCH, William M. and Ashley (Bleacher), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aprol 9.
LAPP, Joshua and Wilma (King), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 10.
NIROVLA, Tara and Tuka Khanal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
RIEHL, Abner F.and Rachel Lynn (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at home, April 9.
RODEHEAVER, Patrick C. and Kelly (Dinan), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 10.
SAUDER, Kevin and Emily, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 11.
SMUCKER, Stephen and Lydia S. (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 11.
STOLTZFUS, John D. and Cheyenne, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
WALTMAN, Christian and Elizabeth, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
ZOOK, Aaron S. and Sara Ann (Miller), 275 W. Center Square Road, Leola, a son, at home, April 9.