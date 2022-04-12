Lancaster County Births: April 12, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print ALLGYER, Reuben S. and Linda Stoltzfus (Beiler), 223 N. Harvest Drive, Ronks, a son, at home, Saturday. HOWE, Matthew and Paige, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Saturday. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster — Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births