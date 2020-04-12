CANTOR, Amber, and John Ortiz, Coatesville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 10.
DORSEY, Kenneth and Aurealis, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 7.
FAUSNACHT, Andrew and Lindsi DeArment, Elizabethtown, twin sons, at UPMC Pinnacle, Elizabethtown, April 8.
GALBRAITH, Russell and Christina, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
GOODPASTER, Brandon S. and Allycia, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
GREENAWALT, Michael J. and Christin, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
IVERS, Christian and Rebecca (Hagans), Kinzers, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
KANDIE , Abel and Amber, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
KEMPER , Brett and Lori, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 8.
KOTSCHESS, Katy, and Roger Neuenschwander, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
MARTIN, Matthew J. and Stephanie, Mohnton, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
MARTIN, Michael and Linda, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 9.
PATOUNAS, John M. and Trang Dang, Lancaster, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
RAY, Lynn, and Jason Prouse, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.
ROSADO, Sade, Mountville, and Angel Martinez, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.
ROUVRE, Cherie and Daniel Taylor, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 7.
ROWLEY, Michael D. and Mercedez (Diaz), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.
THOMSON, Jake and Caitlyn, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
WATSON, Kyle R. and Katelyn (Rathkey), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.
ZALAZAR, Luis and Grecia Alcala, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 5.
ZIMMERMAN, Arlyn and Luann (High), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, April 9.