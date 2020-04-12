Births logo

CANTOR, Amber, and John Ortiz, Coatesville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 10.

DORSEY, Kenneth and Aurealis, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 7.

FAUSNACHT, Andrew and Lindsi DeArment, Elizabethtown, twin sons, at UPMC Pinnacle, Elizabethtown, April 8.

GALBRAITH, Russell and Christina, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

GOODPASTER, Brandon S. and Allycia, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.

GREENAWALT, Michael J. and Christin, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

IVERS, Christian and Rebecca (Hagans), Kinzers, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.

KANDIE , Abel and Amber, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.

KEMPER , Brett and Lori, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 8.

KOTSCHESS, Katy, and Roger Neuenschwander, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.

MARTIN, Matthew J. and Stephanie, Mohnton, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.

MARTIN, Michael and Linda, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 9.

PATOUNAS, John M. and Trang Dang, Lancaster, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.

RAY, Lynn, and Jason Prouse, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 9.

ROSADO, Sade, Mountville, and Angel Martinez, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 8.

ROUVRE, Cherie and Daniel Taylor, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 7.

ROWLEY, Michael D. and Mercedez (Diaz), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

THOMSON, Jake and Caitlyn, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.

WATSON, Kyle R. and Katelyn (Rathkey), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 11.

ZALAZAR, Luis and Grecia Alcala, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 5.

ZIMMERMAN, Arlyn and Luann (High), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, April 9.

