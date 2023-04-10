Births logo

BEILER, John and Rose (Riehl), Lititz, a daughter, at home, April 8.

BURKHOLDER, Kendal and Alicia, Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 7.

COSME-PASTRANA, Shantal, and Luis Lozada-Pagan, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 4.

FIGUEROA, Stacy, and Steven Mercado, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 5.

FISHER, David and Emma (Beiler), Quarryville, a son, at home, April 8.

HEAPS-DIXON, Alyssa, and Naheem Cameron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 4.

HOOVER, Chester M. and Katie M. (Hoover), East Earl, a son, at home, April 7.

KELLEY, Chad and Brittany (Spisak), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 4.

KILBURN, Eric J. and Dasia (Mulvenna), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

LEICY, Joel L. and Heather, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

LIZOTTE, Eric and Katie, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Wednesday.

ORTIZ, Danielle, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 5.

MESHEY, Jared J. and Danielle (Barley), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

SANCHEZ ARANJO, Brenda A., and Joseph A. Chavez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

SILVA NUNEZ, Amaury and Zuleiwa Silva, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 6.

SNYDER, Jessica, and Jon Poole, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 4.

STONEBACK, Cody and Tianna (Crills), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 5.

WARD, Sierra, Philadelphia, and Sean Davis, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 3.

