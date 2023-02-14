AMORIELLO, Dylan H. and Katie (Warne), East Earl, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
GENTRY, Ciara S., and Keith C. Metzler, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 11.
HORST, Lon A. and Darlene H. (Zimmerman), Morgantown, a son at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 11.
KABAKJIAN, Kyle and Megan (Beiler), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 12.
LAPP, Nathan and Carolyn (Esh), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 12.
MEYERS, Alexandra, and Kyler M. Deppen, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
ROSS, Daniel G. and Rachel, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
STINSON, Adam W. and Samantha (Leaman), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
WEAVER, Terek K. and Cynthia (Becker), Highspire, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.