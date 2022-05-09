BLETZ, Corinne, and Darion Kelley, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.
CAMPBELL, Cali, and Tyson S. Armando, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
DALLAGLIO, David A. and Dana (Macchio), Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
CARRASQUILLO, Christina, Boston, Mass., and Devin D. Williams, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
GATEWOOD, Latia, and Jeremiah A. Martin, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.
HERNANDEZ, Iecha, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 27.
KING, Ervin W. and Sara (Lynn), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
KING, Keandra A., and Lar-Marcus J. Jones, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 30.
MALDONADO, Joseline, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 1.
MARTIN, Richard S. and Dorcas H. (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at home, May 6.
MILLER, Samuel E. and Emma S., Elkton, Md., a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 5.
MIZOWA, Mupisi, and Kapisha Lumbwe, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
PAPAZEKOS, George, and Nicole Barron, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
RODRIGUEZ, Brandon C. and Ashley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
SHIFFER, Joseph P. and Alyssa (Herr), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Barbara, Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 6.
THOMAS, Christian M. and Sienna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.
URENA, Yarinet, and Yeudys Checo Soto, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 1.
VELAZAQUEZ, Llocelin, Mexico, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
WATKINS, Matthew D., and Renee Iovino, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
WELLER, Nazerai, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.