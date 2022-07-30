Births logo

CLAYCOMB, Ashley, and Jordan R. Russell, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

DE JESUS SANTOS, Danilo, and Nicole Matias da Silva, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

FISHER, Steven and Rachel (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 28.

FREED, Nicole, and Jonathan Byers, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

GARCIA, Jose L. and Ali, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

HANNEGAN, Travis, and Anh Tran, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.

KING, Eli and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, July 28.

MCFADDEN, Kevin T. and Ashley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.

MUNOZ, Tia, and Cody Harmes, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

PERRY, Madison, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

POLLOCK, Sarah, and Jason M. Bryan, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

ROBINETTE, Joshua and Gabriella, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sarah, Elizabethtown, a son, at home, July 28.

