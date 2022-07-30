CLAYCOMB, Ashley, and Jordan R. Russell, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
DE JESUS SANTOS, Danilo, and Nicole Matias da Silva, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
FISHER, Steven and Rachel (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, July 28.
FREED, Nicole, and Jonathan Byers, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
GARCIA, Jose L. and Ali, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
HANNEGAN, Travis, and Anh Tran, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
KING, Eli and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, July 28.
MCFADDEN, Kevin T. and Ashley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
MUNOZ, Tia, and Cody Harmes, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
PERRY, Madison, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
POLLOCK, Sarah, and Jason M. Bryan, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.
ROBINETTE, Joshua and Gabriella, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sarah, Elizabethtown, a son, at home, July 28.