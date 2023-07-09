Mahlon and Rozanne Zimmerman of Akron are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 14th, 2023. They were married on that day in 1958 at Hess Mennonite Church, now Crossroads, in Lititz. The Zimmerman's are proud parents of three sons, Jeff (Lorie), Kevin (Jessi), Donovan (Connie), and one daughter Kay Gleason (Tom). They have 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandsons, and 7 step great grandchildren. Mahlon owned Ladder Towers, Inc which built fire trucks. Rozanne was president of Mar-Allen Concrete. They did volunteer work for Alive Church and for Woodcrest Retreat. They have traveled quite often by land and by sea. They have been to Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Zimmerman 65th Anniversary
