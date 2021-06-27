Thomas A. & Theresa J. (Buch) Zerphy celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2021. Tom & Terry were married in East Petersburg at Zion Lutheran Church on June 24, 1956 with Rev. Garnet Zimmerman officiating. We were blessed with the birth of 4 children: Tom (Kim Clark), Greg (Pam Sattazahn), Steve (in Heaven), and Gretchen (Jack Palmer). Again blessed with 7 grandchildren: Kristen (Ryan Brokaw), Steve (Johenly Paz), Zach, Sarah, Scott (in Heaven), Kelly, & Kerry. Third time so blessed with 5 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Miley and Lacey Brokaw, and Leah and Max Zerphy. God is so good! Last 20 years attending LCBC Church. Enjoy playing Scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. Greatest joy is being with our family. Looking forward to our family reunion in August!
Zerphy 65th Anniversary
