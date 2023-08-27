Patricia and Richard Zercher celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married August 24,1958 at the E.U.B. Church which is now the Lititz United Methodist Church in which they are active members.
They are the proud parents of 2 daughters. Vickie, wife of Jeff Stauffer & Lisa Goodin.
They are blessed with 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Dick retired from Warner Lambert and Pat retired from Dr. Stoner.
They loved to travel. They were in all 50 states, all Canadian provinces and several islands.
The most important thing is spending time with family and friends.