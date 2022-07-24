Young 50th

John and Terry Young of Manheim celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on July 28, 1972 by the Reverend Ruth Mary Summy at Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Penryn.
Celebrations of the occasion started by returning to their honeymoon destination of Disney World in April and a party to be hosted by their daughters.
They enjoy spending time with their family and friends, being at their cabin, playing games and traveling.
John and Terry have 3 daughters, Jennifer (David Greene), Anita (Steve Orr) and Jessica (Jason Sauder). They have 6 grandchildren, Katelyn, Alyssa, Rebecca, Nathan, Rodney and Brooke.