Nancy & George celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 11, 2020. They were married at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Babylon, NY. A backyard reception followed the ceremony. They are parents of Christopher (Michele), Michael (Melissa), & Ryan (Danielle) and Grandparents of Maguire, Makenzie, Brody, & Braxton. George retired from a family business in NYC & later Prudential Financial, NJ. Nancy retired from a family business and later Paychex, NJ. They raised their 3 sons in Northern NJ, downsized to Warwick, NY, and in 2016 to Lititz. A family celebration is planned for Lake George, NY: a family favorite in August.
Younes 50th Anniversary
