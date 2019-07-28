Yoder 70th Anniversary
Mark and Alice Yoder celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family on July 7th. They were married on July 2, 1949, at the bride's home near Goodville, PA. They are the parents of 4 children: Galen, husband of Marian, Brenda, wife of Lester Bowman, Cindy, wife of the late Robert Landis and Glenn, husband of Anita. They have 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The Yoders farmed near Morgantown PA and are members of Goodville Mennonite Church.

