Mark and Alice Yoder celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family on July 7th. They were married on July 2, 1949, at the bride's home near Goodville, PA. They are the parents of 4 children: Galen, husband of Marian, Brenda, wife of Lester Bowman, Cindy, wife of the late Robert Landis and Glenn, husband of Anita. They have 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The Yoders farmed near Morgantown PA and are members of Goodville Mennonite Church.
Yoder 70th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- A therapist's generosity helps disabled teen, who fled Syrian war, begin to walk
-
Why do Amish people marry on Thursdays? Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in Congress? [We the People]
- Former Solanco High School student-athlete says fitness-based structure helps achieve goals
- WellSpan launches SAFE program for sexual assault victims
- Knapp, LaBarbera help Pennsylvania down Maryland 11-5, complete Big 26 Classic sweep
- LNP Tournament Midget Division begins play today
- Barnstormers conclude strong homestand with win over Southern Maryland
-
Lancaster That Was: 100 tombstones vandalized in Columbia cemetery in 1969
- James Taylor, Jackson Browne collaborator Danny Kortchmar will bring band of all-star session musicians to Long's Park
- Game Warden Camp Creek teaches youngsters about role of ‘thin green line’
- Adamstown swims to victory at Lancaster Summer Swim League Championships