Witmer 65th Anniversary

Donald and Irene Witmer recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 25, 1955, at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Don retired from Suburban Propane in 1995 and retired from Manheim Auto Auction in 2019. Irene retired from the Conestoga Valley School District in 1991 having taught at Smoketown and Fritz elementary schools.
They have 4 married children (Kathy, Gary, Donna, Dale), 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. They have enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and vacationing with family and friends.
They have been active members of Calvary Church from the day of their wedding to the present, enjoying their Adult Bible Fellowship class and the Adult Choir.