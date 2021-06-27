Witmer 65th Anniversary

Jim Witmer and Sara (Sally) Jane Good met and became sweethearts at Penn Manor High School. They were married 65 years ago on June 23, 1956 at Faith Calvary Church in Bausman, PA.
They are blessed with 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Children are Alan, husband of Kim, Lebanon, NH; Phyllis, wife of Peter Witmer, Leola; Andrew, husband of Denise, Narvon; and Matthew, husband of Natalie, Lancaster.
Their grandchildren are Cory, Michael, Scott, Molly, Gabe, Isaac, Ellis, and great grandson Mason.
Jim and Sally celebrated with their children and their spouses at the Fireside Tavern. They reside at Willow Valley Communities.