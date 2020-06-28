Alvin G. and Anna Mae Wise were married June 25, 1955, in the home of J. Paul Graybill, East Earl, Pa. God blessed them with 5 children. Laverne (Marianne), David (Donna), J. Alvin (Jane), Donald (deceased), & Audrey (Kary) Haller, 12 grandchildren, & 10 great-grandchildren. They have been members of Bowmansville Mennonite Church for all of their married life. They've missed seeing their church family due to Covid-19. Alvin is retired after being a truck driver for 55 years. They also farmed part-time for several years. For their 25th anniversary, they took a trip to Nova Scotia. That hooked them on traveling. They have been to 49 states and to 7 provinces in Canada. They really cherish time spent with their family in the mountains. Some of their hobbies include bird watching and tending their flower gardens.
Wise 65th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.