Norm and Dottie Wilson celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on November 15th. Norman and the former Dorothy Detwiler married in 1947.The weather was miserable with unrelenting rain, snow, and ice.
The couple have two children, Dave Wilson of Lancaster, and Linda Smith (Sam). They have two Grandchildren James (Gina) and Amanda, and one great Grandson, all of Lancaster.
Norm first retired from Alumax Aluminum in 1988 and immediately Norm and Dottie started a lawn mowing and snow plowing business.
Their new business did not take them away from traveling and having fun. They especially enjoyed numerous trips by bus. They combined sight-seeing from New Jersey to California, with forming new friendships throughout the journey. After their second retirement in 2001, they relocated to Chester County and reside with Linda and Sam.
Although the weather on their wedding day was miserable, it was quickly put behind them; replaced by Love, Faith, and Family, which has carried them together through 75 wonderful years.