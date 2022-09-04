Dick and Carolyn (Schaeffer) Willitts met in a church youth group and were married on August 25, 1962 at the Mennonite Brethren in Christ Church in Allentown, Pa. They have two daughters: Lisa (and Tim) and Lora (and Kurt) and 4 grandchildren: Madison, Kamryn, Logan, Marissa. Carolyn is a retired watercolor artist. Dick is a retired software developer. They enjoy music, time with family and the wonders of nature surrounding their home overlooking the Conestoga River.
Willitts 60th
