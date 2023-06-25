God's great faithfulness brought Randy and Margaret Williams together in marriage 50 years ago, June 16, 1973. God also graciously gave them their three favorite children, three fantastic kids-in-law, and seven kind and courageous grandchildren. Meg Williams, Kevin Hackenberg, Asher and Jake; Beth and Steve Buckwalter, Emma and Will; Drew and Hannah Williams, Luke, Ben, and Abbie will celebrate together with Randy and Margaret at the OBX. The couple moved to Lancaster County in 1977, spent 16 years with CrossWorld as missionaries in Haiti, and are now active members of Calvary Church. They love to travel and have visited 40 countries and 49 states. Margaret is retired from Mount Calvary Christian School, and Randy works for SMI Cold Therapy.
Williams 50th Anniversary
