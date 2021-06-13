Mike and Sue Wildasin, East Petersburg, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, PA on June 12, 1971 by Fr. Jack Smith. They are the proud parents of Lt Col Kate Lowe (husband Col Greg Lowe), OK, Greta Richard (husband James), MD, and Mark, AZ. They have five grandchildren, Becca and Maggie Lowe and Justyce, Caiden, and Avery Richard. They will celebrate with their family at the Outer Banks later this summer.
Wildasin 50th Anniversary
