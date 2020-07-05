Don and Laura Wierschke met in college at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL. They were married in Steger, IL on June 20, 1970, and hoped to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with 50 of their friends and relatives, but the celebration was postponed because of the coronavirus. They are proud of their two sons, Chad and Erik, and have two grandsons, Brandon (parents Erik and Maria) and Alex (parents Chad and Emily). They enjoy traveling all over the world and the USA. Don worked for RCA for 25 years, and Laura taught computers at Hempfield High School and Harrisburg Area Community College for 14 years.
Wierschke 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.