Wible 60th Anniversary

Joe and Peggy Wible of Manheim Township celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2019. They were surprised by their family with an early celebration of this milestone at Eagles Mere, PA. Joe Wible and Peggy Stewart met while attending Penn State University and were married at Hiland Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh on July 18, 1959. They moved to Lancaster County in 1969 and lived in Manheim Township and Penn Township. They have two children and two grandchildren.

