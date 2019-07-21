Joe and Peggy Wible of Manheim Township celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2019. They were surprised by their family with an early celebration of this milestone at Eagles Mere, PA. Joe Wible and Peggy Stewart met while attending Penn State University and were married at Hiland Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh on July 18, 1959. They moved to Lancaster County in 1969 and lived in Manheim Township and Penn Township. They have two children and two grandchildren.
Wible 60th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Lancaster city crash sends 7 people to hospital [photos]
- Jonathan Groff to star in off-Broadway 'Little Shop of Horrors'; 'Mindhunter' season 2 set for Aug. 16 on Netflix
- Woman charged with aggravated assault after punching Ephrata EMT: police
- Penn State Health plans Lancaster County hospital near Route 283 in East Hempfield Township [update]
-
What is this Lehnware piece worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Steelers lineman Matt Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, takes road less traveled to NFL career
-
Can I pass oversized farming equipment on the road? How did Salunga get its name? [We the People]
- Ewell Plaza would be a proper honor for one of Lancaster's finest [opinion]
- Sports celeb birthday: Ryan Vogelsong is 42
-
A new decade begins: Check out the first local front page of the 1890s
- 2 more chances to talk about dying: Death cafes are coming to Lancaster County and one is in Spanish