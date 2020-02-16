White 50th Anniversary
Bob and Pat White, Columbia, formerly of Mount Joy, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Having met at a local neighborhood grocery store, two years later they were married on December 31, 1969, by Lancaster Mayor Thomas J. Monaghan. According to Lancaster Newspapers, this made Mayor Monaghan's the "marryingest" mayor at the time, so their wedding was also announced on then WSBA Radio. They are parents to children Kathleen and David; grandparents to Pamela, Charles, David, Matthew, and Shawn; great-grandparents to Katy, Kyah, Chloe, Autumn, Lilly, and Charles. Bob retired from PP&L and Pat retired from Herr & Sacco, Inc. They celebrated with a quiet dinner out and time with family reminiscing and laughing at old photos.

