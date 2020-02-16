Bob and Pat White, Columbia, formerly of Mount Joy, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Having met at a local neighborhood grocery store, two years later they were married on December 31, 1969, by Lancaster Mayor Thomas J. Monaghan. According to Lancaster Newspapers, this made Mayor Monaghan's the "marryingest" mayor at the time, so their wedding was also announced on then WSBA Radio. They are parents to children Kathleen and David; grandparents to Pamela, Charles, David, Matthew, and Shawn; great-grandparents to Katy, Kyah, Chloe, Autumn, Lilly, and Charles. Bob retired from PP&L and Pat retired from Herr & Sacco, Inc. They celebrated with a quiet dinner out and time with family reminiscing and laughing at old photos.
White 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Hempfield grad Yoder’s goal is to give back to triathlon community [column]
- So, you want to watch the geese at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area?
- At least 11 Warwick students receive in-school suspension after Wednesday's walkout
- Manheim Twp. resident slides into Pa. 11th Congressional District race last minute, almost grabs Lancaster Dems' endorsement
- Lancaster girl featured in south central PA Super Bowl commercial
- Upsets mark opening night of District 3 Class 3A sectional wrestling
- In defensive battle, Cedar Crest edges Warwick 45-41 to win L-L League boys basketball championship
- Shirk tops Bredegan for gold in L-L girls bowling
- Man-to-man, Cedar Crest does it with defense
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- West End Recycling will pick up at the curb; It's run by an 11-year-old girl [photos, video]