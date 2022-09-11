Bob and Barb West will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 15th with their children and grandkids. As parents they enjoyed taking their daughter Tonya and son Derek on many memorable family vacations, bowling in a league as a family for many years and showing nothing but unconditional love. As grandparents they enjoy taking their grandkids Lilie & Hayden on little adventures, roller skating & Christmas shopping. They especially enjoy attending Lilie & Hayden's sporting & school events! Enjoying retirement by going to their second home near Raystown Lake "Livin The Dream."
West 50th
