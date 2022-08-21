George and Rosalie Welwood celebrated their 60th anniversary on August 19th. Married in Ronkonkama, NY in 1962, they have shared an amazing 60 years of love and life and there is still so much more to come! George and Rosalie have three children: Anthony, married to Jeanette; Ann Louise, married to Rich; and Jennifer, married to Patrick. They also have 10 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren. Regular attendees of New Life Church in Lancaster, PA, George and Rosalie are looking forward to what the next decades will bring.
Welwood 60th
