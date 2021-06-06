Welsh 65th Anniversary

"The best laid plans" – everything in order, but the one thing you cannot plan on is the "weather."
Saturday, June 2, 1956, their wedding day, was probably the rainiest day of the year!! And did it rain!
Robert O. Welsh and Mary Ann Kirchner were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster. Since that "beautiful" but rainy day, God has "reigned" down on their marriage with 65 years of happiness. Having been blessed with five wonderful children, Elizabeth Ann (Beth), married to Vince DiCola, living in Van Nuys, California; Robert O. Welsh, Jr. (deceased); Richard M. (Rick) Welsh, married to Kelly Cahill, Lancaster; Margaret Ann (Maggie), married to Harry Feld, Christiana; and Catharine Ann (Cathy), married to Dave Formigoni, Simi Valley, California.
Their marriage has also been blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.
For the past fifty-five years, Bob and Mary Ann have been members of St. Anne Catholic Church, and until recently were very active in many ministries within the Church. They both retired after careers in insurance for Bob and as a secretary at St. Anne's for Mary Ann.