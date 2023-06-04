Henry and Selma Wells of New Holland, PA are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. After Selma's first encounter with handsome State Trooper Henry, it was love at first sight for both. They were married at Glenmoore UMC on June 1, 1973. They have four children and six grandchildren. Henry and Selma have spent many happy years with their church and community volunteering. They also enjoyed camping and exploring destinations farther away, such as Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, Scotland, and the Panama Channel. They are currently enjoying their retirement years with their family and grandchildren.
Wells 50th Anniversary
