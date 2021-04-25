Weinhold 60th Anniversary

Michael and Cindye Weinhold celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on March 25, 2021. Mike & Cindye were high school sweethearts since their days at Cocalico High School (then called "Cocalico Union"). They were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown, PA by Rev. Paul Wertman and Rev. John Albright.
Mike and Cindye raised three sons, Chris, Steve and Ross, who are all married and reside in Lancaster County. Mike & Cindye have been blessed with 7 grandchildren. Mike & Cindye remain active members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown.
Mike spent 59 years building his career in accounting, forming Weinhold, Nickel and Company. Today the business continues to thrive operating under the name WNC. Mike also spent 17 years as a Certified Financial Planner forming Ridgeview Advisors. Mike retired from accounting and financial planning in 2019.
After raising 3 sons, Cindye contributed to the accounting business by processing tax returns during tax season. Today Mike and Cindye reside in Garden Spot Village, and enjoy family time at their cabin in Slate Run, PA and look forward to traveling again soon.