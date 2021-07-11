"Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be," a verse from Robert Browning's poem, is a promise kept for the first 50 years of marriage for David and Barbara (Young) Weaver of Pequea. The couple married on July 10, 1971 in Salladasburg, PA and began a life together that has held unexpected adventure and opportunity. They are blessed with two daughters and six grandchildren. They anticipate further joys and making more wonderful memories in whatever years lie ahead.
Weaver 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.