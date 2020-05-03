Warfel 50th Anniversary

John and Shirley (Herr) Warfel were married on May 2, 1970, at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersville near the bride's home and their present address. They met in eleventh-grade English class at Penn Manor High School where they both graduated in 1967.
John is retired from the School District of Lancaster, Facilities Management Department, after 35 years of service. Shirley worked ten years as a secretary for Penn Manor School District before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker.
They were blessed with three daughters: April (Darin) Horst, Alison "Allie" Warfel, and Ashley (Kevin) Shenk. They have two grandchildren: Grace and Wyatt Horst.
Family and friends top their list of joys along with trips to the cabin in Potter County where they both enjoy hunting and cross-country skiing. John is an avid cyclist who still participates in competitive mountain bike races. They are active members of New Danville Mennonite Church.
This special anniversary was celebrated with an eighteen-day trip to Alaska, The Yukon, British Columbia and a four-night cruise through the Inside Passage.