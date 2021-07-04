Ware 50th Anniversary

The children and grandchildren of Donald and Ruthann (Lutz) Ware happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 26, 1971 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia. They were both very active in young adult ministries there with a number of cherished life-long friendships arising from that time. Living many years in Havertown, PA, they became active members of Aldan Union Church. After moving to New Holland, PA, they now worship at Calvary Church in Lancaster.
Don and Ruthann have exemplified a sincere, loving faith in Jesus and have passed this on to their children Andrew (Julie), Peter, and Christy Biscocho (Michael). They also celebrate their grandchildren: Hannah, Josiah, Jadon, Annaliese, Stella, Abigail, and those in heaven.
Don retired from computer software development, going on to volunteer with his computer and mentoring skills with various organizations such as CrossNet and ELANCO Social Services. Ruthann was a devoted RN and has likewise continued to use her gifts to lead Caring Connections at GSV.
They have passed on their love for Ocean City, NJ and the ability to laugh at life's mishaps, most notably car troubles on family vacations. We honor their perseverance through various health challenges and that they continue to say to each other "I've Got You Babe!"