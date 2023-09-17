Larry and Ginny Vogel are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They met in Miami Beach, Florida and were married Sept 14, 1963 in St. James Catholic Church in Jamesburg, New Jersey. They have 2 daughters Cheri and Vicki and 2 grandchildren Ryan and Megan. They lived all 60 years in Ephrata.
This spring the whole family Cheri Vogel and husband Gary McElwee and Vicki and Mark Wallace and Ryan and Megan made a trip to Rome Italy for 3 days. Then took a 10-day cruise around Italy and Greece. They were also celebrating Ryan's graduation from Elmira University last year and Megan's graduation this year from Coastal Carolina University in SC.
Larry retired from Lukens Steel in Coatesville and Ginny retired from Science Press Ephrata.
They love to travel and spend time with family and friends.