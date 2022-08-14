Jim and Connie Towers of Lancaster are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They met in college and were married August 12, 1972 at Bakerstown Presbyterian Church in western PA. They are longtime members of Highland Presbyterian Church. Jim is retired from GSM Industrial, Inc. Connie is a retired physical education and swimming teacher. They enjoy traveling, boating, and being with family and friends. They have three children: Marcia, Michael (and Kelly) and David (and Emily), and 8 grandchildren: Josh, Eva, Keira, Cooper, Eli, Lily, Rylee and Toby. The anniversary will be celebrated at the Eden with family and a few friends, thanks to their children.
Towers 50th
LNP Media Group, Inc.