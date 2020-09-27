Tomlinson 70th Anniversary

Bill and Dottie Tomlinson met at Kent's Restaurant in Quarryville in 1948. They were married two years later. The couple recently celebrated their 70th anniversary on Friday, August 21st of this year.
Bill worked for Hamilton Watch for 40 years before retiring. Bill and Dottie opened Dottie's Snack Bar in 1968. They worked together at the local institution and family members continue to operate the restaurant.
After they retired, Bill and Dottie liked to travel with family and friends and especially enjoyed their trips to Camp Snugry in Black Moshannon State Park.
Dottie became a resident at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community in April, 2019. Bill visited daily until Covid-19 restrictions made that impossible. Since March, he has made weekly trips to visit his wife. They can only communicate through the window.
It has been very difficult for Bill, but we are so grateful to have the support of the amazing staff at Quarryville Presbyterian. We will be forever grateful for the care, compassion, love, and support they give not only Dottie, but the rest of our family.
The couple had six children. Their son, Stephen William passed away in infancy. Their five daughters include Daryl Ann (James Funk), Barbara Jean (George Trimble), Carol Sue, Linda Lou (Richard Powl) and Donna Marie. They have eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The Tomlinson's have been lifelong members of the Quarryville Memorial United Methodist Church.