Linda and Peter (Sydorko) married 50 years ago on Saturday August 14, 1971 after dating all through high school and college. They married @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Queens, NY, later moving to Lancaster, where they have lived ever since. They anxiously await celebrating their 50th Anniversary later this year, postponed due to this year's most extraordinary, unexpected circumstances. They are the proud parents of four beautiful children and their loving spouses, (their "Rainbow"). They are even more delighted to love their 10 grandchildren (their "Pot of Gold").
Sydorko 50th Anniversary
