Tom and Louise Stoudt of Lancaster celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 23, 2022. They have 3 children: Tommy, Cathy, and Jodi Hess (Dave). They have 4 grandchildren: Natalie Stoudt, Austin Hess, Noah Hess & Garrett Hess.