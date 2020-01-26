Stoner 60th Anniversary
John and Martha Stoner of Leola celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were honored on January 11, with a meal and gathering of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were married on December 26, 1959. John and Martha are the parents of Barb, wife of Roger Carper, Lancaster, and Barry, husband of Brenda Stoner, Lancaster. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The couple attends Stumptown Mennonite Church.

