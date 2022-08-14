Stinebaugh 80th Staff Writer Aug 14, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stinebaugh 80th Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Prof. Vernon and Angela Stinebaugh, Woodcrest Villa, are observing their 80th anniversary on August 16, 2022. Both are 103. They have two daughters, Celia Weiss and Janice Booz. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Food — Our weekly food newsletter featuring seasonal recipes, local restaurant information, and kitchen tips & tricks. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Celebrations Lanacster