Steckbeck 50th Anniversary

Mick and Fern Steckbeck are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Their wedding took place on April 17, 1971 in the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. They have been blessed with three children - Andrew Steckbeck (Joy), Dorcas Landis (Marvin), and Elisabeth Moyer (Bryan).
They have eight grandchildren - Rachel, Hannah, and Sarah Steckbeck, Brennan and Eve Landis, Benjamin, Luke and Lydia Moyer. Mick has taught at Kraybill Mennonite School for 43 years. Fern is a retired RN and presently is employed part-time as a paraprofessional with Substitute Teacher Service.