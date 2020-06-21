Late for an appointment, Jim Stauffer told his dentist, "I think I just met the girl I'm going to marry". Later, serving in the 82d Airborne, Jim and Amelia Craig jumped without parachutes on 4 June 1955, and eloped to Elkton MD. They celebrated this anniversary with a surprise Valentine gift trip to Ireland, just beating the virus. Jim had 3 retirements: teacher, Franklin Life agent, and the PA National Guard. Amelia was a correctional officer and CNA at Brethren Village. Their daughters, Amelia, Kim, Jennifer, Jamie, and Tammi presented them with a dynasty of 20 grandchildren and 17 "greats". We thank God.
Stauffer 65th Anniversary
