Stallings 60th Anniversary

John and Judy Stallings are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary! The two were classmates at J.P. McCaskey and married on January 14, 1961.
John graduated from F&M and spent 50 years as plant manager at Specialty Screw Machine Products. He also coached F&M's Men's Squash Team for 25 successful years. Judy has dedicated her life to being the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma the planet has ever seen. She was the classroom helper, the team mom, the field trip chaperone, the one who always had a full fridge and a desire to feed any stray kids who showed up. She is the maker of sweets and treats and all kinds of goodies and she is without a doubt the glue that holds the family together.
John and Judy have also spent the last 60 years piling the family into the station wagon or the Yukon and celebrating life one reservation at a time. Thanks for the great memories of Williamsburg, Ocean City, Dewey (We do!), Rehoboth, State College, etc.
They have three wonderful sons and three even more wonderful daughters-in-law, nine amazing grandchildren, and three fabulous great-grandchildren.
Happy 60th Anniversary! We love you!