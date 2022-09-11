Dave and Karen met in their sophomore college years at Millersville State College (now MU) where Dave majored in Russian and Karen in Secondary Education, English. They were married at St. George's Church, Shenandoah, PA. Karen became a high school English teacher, retiring from Penn Manor in 2011. Dave earned a second degree from Millersville in chemistry, eventually working for and retiring from Armstrong World Industries as a senior research scientist in 2010. Their children are Rachel and William (Laurie), parents to Ella, Caroline, and Luke.
Before a special dinner at a favorite restaurant, their children honored them with a reception at Grandview Church, where Dave and Karen are members.