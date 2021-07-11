SNAVELY 50th Anniversary

BONNIE AND GLENN SNAVELY
CELEBRATE 50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
The Snavelys, formerly of Lancaster County, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3. While Glenn was born and raised in Lancaster County, Bonnie came to Lancaster in 1968 to teach at Lampeter High School. Married in 1971, the two met in 1970 when Bonnie had joined RCA Corporation. Glenn's career of 29 years service in banking concluded at Farmer's First Bank.
The couple lived in Manheim Township for 14 years and then in Pequea Township for 28 years. After both retired in 2000, they traveled the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Caribbean Islands while spending winters in Florida. They moved permanently to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 2014. Their son Brian lives in Willow Street with his wife Cindy.