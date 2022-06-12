John and Evelyn (Spangler) Snader are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on a scorching hot day at New Holland Mennonite Church on June the 15th, 1957. After marriage they chose to attend Blainsport Mennonite Church where they currently worship. They had 5 sons (1 deceased), 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren (1 deceased).
John, along with his partners, started Plain & Fancy Egg Ranch in 1966. He later sold it to his partners in 1976. From 1970 to 1972 John was also self-employed as a building contractor and built the house the family knew as home. In 1976 he started Dutch Country Egg Farms, which at its peak produced and marketed eggs from more than 1 million chickens. In 1996, he sold it to two of their sons. That farm is now owned by the third generation and produces broilers for Bell & Evans. He loves to fly and was a pilot for 31 years. He still keeps his pilot's license in his wallet to this very day.
Along with the amazing feat of raising 4 boys within 4 years of age, Evelyn had a sewing business. She made coverings, did alterations, and made new clothes, including well-made outfits for 4 boys who out grew clothes on a regular basis. She is an avid gardener which provided their family with an abundance of healthy food. She loves to crochet and was active in their church's Sewing Circle which created quilts and comforters. After they moved to Myerstown in 1990 she volunteered these same talents at Jubilee Thrift Store for 22 years. They are both now enjoying retirement.